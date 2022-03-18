Skip Bayless Says Wife Lives In Fear Of Charles Barkley’s Alleged Death Threats

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Skip Bayless is one of the most outspoken sports media personalities in the game today, placing him under disfavor from a number of individuals. Charles Barkley, apparently no friend Bayless, sparked fear in the wife of the Skip and Shannon: Undisputed co-host, saying she lives in fear due to the former NBA star’s alleged death threats.

Via The Skip Bayless Podcast, Bayless, 70, says his wife, Ernestine Sclafani, is fearful for her husband’s safety over threats Barkley made regarding killing him.

“My wife Ernestine has believed for 15 years that Charles Barkley is nothing but a sick individual,” Bayless said. “To her, he is just pure evil, that he is depraved, that he is a scumbag, and she fears that one day, Charles will somehow inspire some other nut to end my life. And this haunts her, this hurts her because she believes that in the end, Charles Barkley would have my blood on his hands.”

He adds, “If that were Charles’ goal from the start, if that was his goal, then I congratulate him. Because he wins on this one, he has hurt my wife deeply.”

Not to speak for Barkley, but he says a lot of things that, in fairness, reads as harsh and often mean-spirited. Of course, Barkley was a physical force in his playing days and certainly knows how to talk trash with the best in his profession, but it makes little sense the Hall of Famer and NBA legend would jeopardize his freedom for a fellow loudmouth.

[h/t Black Enterprise]

—

Photo: Getty