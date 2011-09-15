50 Cent Releases “Street King” Ad [Video]

50 Cent is launching his new energy shot Street King with a goal to provide 1 billion meals over the next five years to needy people in Africa.

With every shot purchased, a meal is provided for a child in need.

As previously reported“Street King” will launch nationwide in September and feature Orange Mango and Grape varieties for $2.49 to $2.99.

The energy shot contains 100 percent natural flavors, no artificial colors and is made with a natural source of caffeine derived from coffee beans.

