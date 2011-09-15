Big Sean Talks Sophomore Album, New Mixtape, Says He Wants To Be A Role Model

Big Sean Interview With Billboard

Detroit rapper Big Sean has had a big year in 2011 and the budding emcee isn’t looking to slow down.

In an interview with Billboard.com, the G.O.O.D. Music talked about his success and talked about his upcoming projects and continuing to feed his fans with free mixtapes.

“I came from the mixtape world and progressed from there, and I don’t ever want to leave that aspect of my career behind,” Big Sean said. “I really feel that’s where I gained a lot of my fan base, and I want to keep that side fulfilled.” “A mixtape is one of the rawest ways of connection with your audience.” “You don’t have to have a hit single for your mixtape. You don’t have to cover it up. So I want to put something free out there for everybody, even if it’s just eight songs.”

Along with a new mixtape, Big Sean also revealed that he’s working on a new album, along he admits he hasn’t gotten to far just yet, “That’s it, though,” he said.

“That’s all I have for (the album) is one song, so you’ll see it grow from one song to another 12 or 13 more to be ready for next summer.”

And despite the fact that the rapper was hit with sexual abuse charges earlier this year, Big Sean is ready to shake off that incident and aspires to be a role model to anyone following their dreams.

“I want to be a role model, man,” he says. “I want to be an example of following your dreams and to keep inspiring people. I’m ready for that responsibility…But I want to be a human role model.” Humans make mistakes. Mistakes can be the greatest teacher sometimes — the power to creatively respond to your situation.” “That’s what I’m learning. I want to learn and teach at the same time.”

Big Sean’s “Marvin & Chardonnay” featuring Kanye West and Roscoe Dash is currently No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100.