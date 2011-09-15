WIRED Links

Bossip: Take That, Take That!: Diddy’s Seed Justin Is 1 Of The Top Recruits For College Football!
24 Wired TV: Basketball Wives L.A. Episode 3: Best Moments “Passion Party”
The Root: Failing Schools: Not About Poverty, Parents
The Atlanta Post: The 10 Schools That Generate The Most and Least Debt For Its Grads
Drunken Stepfather: LeAnn Rimes’ Amazing Body of the Day
Madame Noire: Things I Miss: Positive Black Women on Television
Hit Hip-Hop: Lil Waah (Ruff Ryders CEO Waah’s Son) Ft, Swizz Beatz – Showtime (Official Video)
Black Voices: Race Against The Clock: Former FBI Chief Wants Halt To Execution Slated For Next Week
Idolator: Tony Bennett, Queen Latifah, OneRepublic & Cobra Starship Do ‘AGT’ Finale
F-Listed: Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Her Long Legs [Photos]
Hollywood Tuna: Hilary Duff’s Amazing Pregnant Booty
Style Blazer: Happy 38th Birthday Nas: A Look Back at QB’s Finest Most Memorable Style Moments