Analysts Say Pusha T’s Arby’s “Spicy Fish Diss Track” Netted Company $8.2 Million In Ad Exposure

Pusha T made waves when it came out that he and his brother No Malice penned a portion of the McDonald’s “I’m Loving It” jingle, and he’s back in business with a new related venture. King Push’s “Spicy Fish Diss Track” on behalf of fast-food company Arby’s reportedly netted the brand $8.2 million in ad exposure which prompted Pusha T to suggest that it may or may not be true.

Via a tweet from journalist Darren Rovell, who quoted a projection from Apex Marketing, the Virginia Beach, Va. rapper hauled in a potential few million for Arby’s.

“Value to Arby’s through 7pm ET: $8,203,272 in equivalent advertising exposure, according to @ApexMarketing,” read the tweet.

Catching wind of the news, Pusha T shared some cryptic bars that signal it’s either true or a total case of speculation.

“Critics he’s out of his mind, Haters he’s outta his prime…yet, always where the money’s at like lottery signs,” Pusha T tweeted, citing that it was he who penned the lyrics in case there was any doubt in the minds of observers.

We aren’t exactly sure what it means but knowing how McDonald’s got over on the Thorton brothers for their popular tagline and jingle, we’re sure Pusha T’s paperwork on this deal was straight.

—

Photo: Getty