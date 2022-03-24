Drake & LeBron James Give Huge Gift To High School Athlete and His Mom

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A Toronto-area high school athlete and his mother recently got the surprise of their life thanks to a generous gesture by Drake with an assist from LeBron James.

Drake recently added to his entrepreneurial portfolio by becoming a partner in an online cryptocurrency betting platform known as Stake, and celebrated by hosting a dinner that NBA superstar and friend LeBron James attended. The dinner was held at the Harbour 60 restaurant, a favorite of the rapper and the backdrop for his video for the hit single “Headlines”. The event was also sponsored by tequila brand Lobos 1707. In a video he shared to his fans through his Instagram account, Drake reminisced about the times he’s had in the restaurant.

“Lot of memorable nights in this room in my life, for sure,” he tells the camera. “Speaking of memorable nights, I had an incredible night last night playing roulette on Stake.” After a cutaway to footage showing him winning on the platform, the “Certified Lover Boy” rapper mentioned that he was aiming to surprise a local athlete, Michael Evbagharu and his mother later that evening at the event. Drake has a solidified charitable side to his personality, which he’s shown time and time again. “Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think that it’s good karma that needs to be transferred.”, he said.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CbdiqGxuDn2/?utm_medium=copy_link

The video shows the Royal Crown Academic School basketball star arriving to the dinner with his mom, greeted by both Drake and LeBron. “I respect your hard work a lot,” the “Certified Lover Boy” artist told Michael before telling his mother, “but I respect your hard work more.”

“His mother is one of the hardest working women, period,” Drake said to the crowd. “She’s grinding, she’s working a bunch of jobs in the hopes that her son does incredible things, which we pray he will.” At that point, he handed her $100,000 to her disbelief. “I’m not dreaming?”, she said to James who was standing nearby. The rapper responded, “Hope it makes the journey a little easier.” To add to the heartwarming moment, Drake gave Evbagharu a pair of his exclusive NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra sneakers. He also gave his coach some money, and pledged a hefty donation to the I Promise School that James runs in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.