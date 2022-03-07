Scary Hours: Drake Requests Order of Protection From Alleged Stalker

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

One unfortunate part of being famous is the very real threat of people who go out of their way to target you. And Drake is now seeking protection against one of those people who’ve allegedly made threats against him.

According to reports, Drake has filed for court-ordered protection against a woman who has allegedly been stalking him for years. In the documents, the Canadian rapper has claimed that Mesha Collins has maintained a pattern of harassment against him by showing up at his home on multiple occasions. There are also claims that Collins has not only made threats on his life but the lives of his family members. As a result, Drake claims in the filing that he is dealing with emotional stress due to being concerned for his and his family’s safety due to the “harassment and obsession with me.” His lawyer, Larry Stein filed the order on his behalf, and claimed in the documents that Collins threatened him as well stating that Drake should “put a bullet through your head now bitch.” The protective order requested by Drake would require Collins to stay at least 100 yards away from him and his family at all times.

The 29-year old Collins was previously arrested in April 2017 after breaking into the Hidden Hills estate in Los Angeles, California that Drake owns. According to police reports, she drank some beverages from the refrigerator and then locked herself in a room in the residence. She was arrested at the time for battery on a police officer, spending four days in the Los Angeles County jail. It was one of three times that she was caught trespassing on his property.

Collins sued the “God’s Plan” rapper for $4 billion and a restraining order against him in 2021 citing that arrest, claiming he committed defamation and invasion of privacy against her. “In April 2017, somebody broke into my Los Angeles home when I was not there. At the time of that incident, I was not told any details about the trespasser, including her name,” he wrote in a response to the suit. “I understand that [Collins] filed a lawsuit against me in August 2021. When this lawsuit was filed and served on me, I learned that Plaintiff is the same person who broke into my house in Los Angeles in April 2017.” The judge threw the case out when Collins failed to answer the motion against her.