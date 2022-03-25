Ginni Thomas Texts To Mark Meadows On Stealing 2020 Election Revealed

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The intricate web of corruption behind events to overturn the 2020 presidential election became clearer as text messages from the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas demanding a congressman throw out the results were made public.

A joint effort between Bob Woodward of the Washington Post and CBS’ Robert Costa helped break the bombshell story on Thursday (March 24th) that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas sent numerous and frantic text messages to Mark Meadows, who was serving as the Chief of Staff in the White House under President Donald J. Trump. “Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!!…You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America’s constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History,” she wrote in one missive sent shortly after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the election.

The report states that the House of Representatives committee that is currently investigating the events behind the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has more than two dozen of those text messages from the Supreme Court Justice’s wife to Meadows in their possession. Those messages reveal that Thomas pushed conspiracy theories and advocated for the fringe-right winger Trump counsel Sidney Powell in the days after the election took place, with one stating: “Biden crime family & ballot fraud co-conspirators (elected officials, bureaucrats, social media censorship mongers, fake stream media reporters, etc) are being arrested & detained for ballot fraud right now & over coming days, & will be living in barges off GITMO to face military tribunals for sedition.”

Meadows and Thomas have enjoyed a long friendship due to their shared conservative beliefs. It’s believed that these messages were part of the thousands that Meadows turned over to the Jan.6th Committee before deciding to not cooperate any further. Ginni Thomas’ role in the events leading up to the insurrection have come under more intense scrutiny, and many are starting to question how much Justice Clarence Thomas knows about her activities. “But we have our own separate careers, and our own ideas and opinions too. Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work,” Mrs. Thomas recently claimed in an interview with the Washington Free Beacon. Justice Thomas notably was the only vote of support in the case brought by former president Trump to the Supreme Court to block the release of presidential records to the January 6th Committee.