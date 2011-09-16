Common Talks White House Controversy On The ‘Daily Show’

Common Dismisses White House Controversy On The Daily Show

Rapper, actor and author Common appeared on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show and talked with host Jon Stewart about the controversy surrounding his visit to the White House earlier this year.

“At first, I thought it was humorous… Then I realized they just didn’t know me, because if they had, they wouldn’t come out and say that I rap about killing cops,” Common said.



“Anyone that knows me knows I put out music about love, I put out music about social consciousness, community, God, having fun.”

During the interview, the Chicago rapper also spoke about his new book, One Day It’ll All Make Sense, which was released this week.

Watch the interview here: