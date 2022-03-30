Ja Rule Makes Sense Of Will Smith Slap, Only Take Twitter Acknowledges

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The notorious slap Will Smith delivered to Chris Rock at the Academy Awards this past weekend has elicited many hot takes. You can now rest easy as Ja Rule has added his own to the list.

On Monday morning as social media was ablaze after the incident at the Academy Awards where the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair leading to her husband storming the stage to set fire to Rock’s jawline with a slap, the “What’s Love” rapper shared his opinion on the situation with his fans through Twitter. “Slapping season is OFFICIALLY in session,” he wrote.

Related Stories Ja Rule Addresses 50 Cent Verzuz Rumor

The Murder Inc. MC followed that up with another tweet on Tuesday (March 29th), jokingly calling for a list of rappers with bars the strength of the slap Smith gave to Rock to chime in.

Ja Rule’s commentary brought many back to the infamous joke that Dave Chappelle made in one of his early comedy specials that took place close to twenty years ago after the rapper was asked for his perspective on the terror attacks on 9/11. “I remember right around September 11th, Ja Rule was on MTV. They said, ‘We got Ja Rule on the phone. Let’s see what Ja’s thoughts are on this tragedy.’ Who gives a fuck what Ja Rule thinks at a time like this, n***a? This is ridiculous! I don’t wanna dance, I’m scared to death!” Chappelle fired off in the special that aired on Showtime in 2004. “I want some answers that Ja Rule might not have right now,” He added. “You think if any shit happens to me I’m gonna be in the crib like, ‘Oh my God, this is terrible…can somebody please find Ja Rule? Get a hold of this m***ef***er so I can make sense of all this! Where is Ja?!”

The routine has become a cherished meme in pop culture, which many referenced soon after Ja Rule’s tweets went live.“I only wanna hear what Ja Rule and Dr. Phil have to say right now. The rest of y’all’s opinions are irrelevant.”, Twitter user Myke-C Town wrote, bringing another 1990s personality to the mix.

Twitter user Shawn-K had a hilarious response involving a meme from Stephen King’s It: “Ja Rule been waiting for his moment to slap 50 Cent like Pennywise in a sewer”: