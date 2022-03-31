Halle Bailey & DDG Make It Official with Loving Birthday Post

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After ongoing speculation regarding their relationship status, DDG and Halle Bailey have finally made it official.

The “Elon Musk” MC took to Instagram to show Bailey some love for her 22nd birthday, by posting a photo dump full of pictures of the two and a video showing the Grown-ish star flossing an enormous studded “Halle” necklace as DDG placed it on her neck before embracing her with a hug.

“Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest ❤️,” he wrote. “Love you forever 🥺💎,” prompting Bailey to respond to the kind gesture, commenting “u will make me cry again” with a few heart emojis.

The confirmation comes three months after the two were spotted together at Usher’s Las Vegas concert on New Year’s Day. Since the initial sighting, rumors have been swirling regarding the status of their relationship, with the two dropping hints to fans via social media regarding their dates. Two months ago DDG uploaded a video of the two going on an underwater adventure to YouTube, with the title, “I TOOK HER ON A UNDERWATER DATE!!”, seemingly confirming they were a couple,

In addition to his outward displays of love, DDG has also come to the defense of Bailey, clapping back at an internet troll who wrote commented on a post that Halle was “not cute to me.” In response, DDG called the user “too old for this” before nothing they are a “2 on yo best day.”