Drill Rapper Dougie B Arrested After Shots Fired By Bronx Courthouse

Drill rapper Dougie B is now in custody due to being arrested after an altercation that led to gunshots being fired across from the Bronx courthouse he was scheduled to appear at.

On Thursday afternoon (March 31st), the arrest of the drill rapper took place on East 161st Street, only steps away from the Bronx County Hall of Justice. According to reports, court officers had rushed over after hearing gunshots. Four people were detained and led away in handcuffs, including the “Kill Em With Kindness” rapper. “Y’all keep doing this to me, bro,” Dougie B exclaimed as he sat down in the street in handcuffs, surrounded by a dozen officers next to a gray automobile parked in the street with its doors open.

Onlookers told reporters that the altercation seemed to stem from two cars colliding. The New York Police Department confirmed that an unidentified male fired a gun, stating that there was no one injured. Dougie B, whose name is Arion Howard, was due to appear in Bronx Supreme Court that same afternoon at 2:15 P.M. for a gun charge unrelated to the incident.

Dougie B’s arrest comes on the heels of shooting a music video with fellow Bronx native Cardi B the previous day, which was chronicled on social media.

Ironically, the incident occurred after another drill rapper, C Blu, was in a hearing n the Bronx Family Court for an incident where a gun that he was carrying went off during his arrest. The 16-year old was injured along with the officer making the arrest. The rise of drill rap along with these incidents has been a high focus for New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, who has criticized the genre and stated that it has contributed to the rise in crime in the city. He has since had a sitdown with several artists to gain clarity and to find common ground.