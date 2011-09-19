Jay-Z & Diddy Stylist June Ambrose Lands Reality Show On VH1

Style Icon June Ambrose Heads To VH1 For “The June Ambrose Project” (Working Title)

Celebrity stylist June Ambrose is more than just a stylist, and VH1 is giving her the opportunity to showcase her life on camera while they branch out into a reality show involving the fashion world.

June has dressed everyone from Jay-Z, Diddy and Alicia Keys, to The Dave Matthews Band and Kelly Ripa.

The June Ambrose Project, will be a half-hour, docu-series that will follow June and her team taking on some established and rising actors and musicians who want new looks and brands.

Each episode will focus on the makeover as well as June’s family life and balancing everything that comes her way.

“We at VH1 are so thrilled to dive into the fashion world with none other than the industry’s top styling icon, June Ambrose,” said Jeff Olde, EVP, Original Programming and Production VH1.

“June is a true original and a creative force of nature who will offer our viewers an exclusive peek behind the curtain into her world of celeb fashion and branding.”