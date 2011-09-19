CLOSE
HomeNews

Alec Baldwin Says He Loves Kanye And Jay-Z’s “N*ggas In Paris”, Gets Called Racist

Leave a comment


Alec Baldwin Tweets About “N*ggas In Paris”

Actor Alec Baldwin caused a firestorm on Twitter last night when he made mention of a Kanye West and Jay-Z song that uses the word “N*gga.”

Baldwin tweeted Sunday about his love for the duo’s song “N*ggas In Paris”, the next single from their Watch The Throne album.

Speaking on it Alec writes,

Following the tweet, a  number of Baldwin’s followers responded in outrage at his use of the n-word but the actor refused to apologize.

He has yet to speak further on the controversey.

Do you think it’s racist for a white man to write out the song title?

Seems silly.

Alec Baldwin , Kanye West , N*ggas In Paris , watch the throne

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close