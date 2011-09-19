Alec Baldwin Says He Loves Kanye And Jay-Z’s “N*ggas In Paris”, Gets Called Racist

Alec Baldwin Tweets About “N*ggas In Paris”
Actor Alec Baldwin caused a firestorm on Twitter last night when he made mention of a Kanye West and Jay-Z song that uses the word “N*gga.”
Baldwin tweeted Sunday about his love for the duo’s song “N*ggas In Paris”, the next single from their Watch The Throne album.
Speaking on it Alec writes,
Following the tweet, a number of Baldwin’s followers responded in outrage at his use of the n-word but the actor refused to apologize.
He has yet to speak further on the controversey.
Do you think it’s racist for a white man to write out the song title?
Seems silly.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED