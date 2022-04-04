Detox On The Way?: Twitter User Spots Dr. Dre’s Long-Awaited Album’s Tracklist On Whiteboard

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

April 1st has passed but is this a hoax? Or is Dr. Dre’s highly anticipated album, Detox, on the way?

Eagled-eyed Twitter user @ranoutofmeds shared a series of photos featuring the legendary West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre in the studio cooking something up. But that’s not what really stood out in the photo. In the background on the whiteboard, the tracklisting for Dre’s mythical album Detox can be seen.

These photos come after Death Row’s new owner shared a photo of himself and Dre on Mar.31 in the studio with the caption “The chronic is bac home.” Snoop can be seen rocking the same sweatsuit with a Dr.Bombay NFT gorilla on it confirming those photos are from the same studio session.

Detox’s existence has been the talk of the Hip-Hop world since Dre first announced the album back in 2002, with a sprinkling of news about the project here and there. In 2015, Dre all but seemed to kill the project and shared his reasoning behind it on his Beats 1 radio show, The Pharmacy.

“This is something you’re not gonna hear many artists say: the reason that Detox didn’t come out was because I didn’t like it. It wasn’t good. The record, it just wasn’t good… I mean seriously, I worked my ass off on it, but I didn’t think I did a good enough job. I couldn’t do that to my fans. I couldn’t do that to myself, to be honest,” Dre admitted.

Instead of Detox, Dre would release Compton: A Soundtrack by Dr. Dre to accompany his film of the same name and serve as his third studio album and follow-up to the beloved 2001.

Since his exceptional Pepsi Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVI alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, and 50 Cent, maybe he’s got that fire to make Detox happen. One thing is for sure. We are all tired of the speculation around this project, so please, Dre, stop teasing us.

