Papoose ft. Fabolous & Jermaine Dupri “I Got A Plan,” Alicia Keys “City of Gods II” & More | Daily Visuals 4.7.22

After being relatively quiet for the past few years, Papoose has been making some noise as of late on the music scene and today links up with some Hip-Hop legends on his latest offering.

Linking up with Fabolous and Jermaine Dupri for his visuals to “I Got A Plan,” Papoose and company hold it down wherever they touch down whether it be the projects or the office and shine some impressive ice while they’re at it. Didn’t have a Papoose and Jermaine Dupri cut on our 2022 card, but here we are.

On the R&B tip, Alicia Keys decides to once again pay homage to her hometown of New York and in her clip to “City of Gods II” pushes a futuristic ride before getting blessed with some new jewelry courtesy of the Hip-Hop icon, Slick Rick himself.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from G Perico and Dave East, Asian Doll, and more.

PAPOOSE FT. FABOLOUS & JERMAINE DUPRI – “I GOT A PLAN”

ALICIA KEYS – “CITY OF GODS II”

G PERICO & DAVE EAST – “HALF A BIRD”

ASIAN DOLL – “FELL IN LOVE”

REESE YOUNGN – “STILL STANDING”

(OTF) THF ZOO & BOSS TOP – “BIG BOSS”