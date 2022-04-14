Lil Durk “Blocklist,” Bia ft. J. Cole “London” & More | Daily Visuals 4.14.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If nothing else Lil Durk has been consistent these past few weeks dropping off visuals for cuts off his last album 7220 and today releases a new joint for the homies who did they women wrong by “accident” and want one more chance.

For his video to “Blocklist,” Lil Durk finds himself paying for his infidelities when his wifey stumbles upon a social media post of himself hugged up with another woman in the club. Though he wants to make it right, she isn’t having it and to get her point across throws a pair of white-on-white Air Force 1’s on the BBQ grill. Had those been any Jordans from the 1’s to 13’s, that scene would’ve hurt. Just sayin.’

Across the pond Bia imports one of America’s hottest rappers in J. Cole and in her clip to “London” shows Cole World how the Brits get down out in those streets. They probably had tea afterwards.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from EARTHGANG and Musiq Soulchild, Sauce Walka, and more.

LIL DURK – “BLOCKLIST”

BIA FT. J. COLE – “LONDON”

EARTHGANG & MUSIQ SOULCHILD – “AMEN”

SAUCE WALKA – “NO WRESTLER”

BABYFACE RAY FT. ICEWEAR VEZZO – “6 MILE SHOW”

RUSS MILLIONS – “BACKSEAT”

J.I – “TOXIC”

TAY MONEY – “FAKE LOVE”