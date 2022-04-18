Colin Kaepernick Says He’s Ready To Play Backup QB If Need Be To Get Back In NFL

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been five years since Colin Kaepernick was last employed by an NFL team and while most would admit that he’s probably still better than many starting quarterbacks in the league today, the apparent blackballing of the player turned activist doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon.

Still the 34-year-old isn’t giving up hope of one day getting back in the league and according to TMZ he’s even willing to take the role of backup quarterback if that’s what it takes to take the field again. Recently the Super Bowl playing QB had an in-depth interview with OG NFL stars Chad Johnson, Adam “Pacman” Jones, Brandon Marshall for an episode of I AM ATHLETE and in it stated that he wouldn’t mind playing the bench for a team so long as he gets another chance to prove his worth on the big stage.

“I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick told the guys.