HHW Gaming: ‘Roblox’ Bans Developer Behind Game Claiming To Have New Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Footage

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The premiere episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians got off to an exciting start, and the popular children’s video game Roblox got an unfavorable mention in it.

In the episode that originally aired on April 14, Kim Kardashian’s six-year-old son Saint stumbled upon an interesting ad for a Roblox game while playing. Kim K takes the iPad from her son only to see her signature crying face being plugged with the game that claims to have unreleased footage from her 2007 sex tape in it.

A spokesperson from Roblox confirmed on Friday (Apr.15) the game’s existence in a statement adding that the “referenced video was never available on our platform,” noting the person responsible was banned by Roblox.

The complete statement reads:

The referenced video was never available on our platform—we have strict moderation and policies to protect our community, including zero tolerance for sexual content of any kind which violates our Community Rules. The text reference to the tape that got around our filters was quickly taken down and fortunately visible only to an extremely small number of people on the platform. We also swiftly took down the associated experience and banned the community developer involved with the incident.

In a separate clip, Kardashian, who is in tears, calls her now ex-husband Kanye West to tell her what happened,” Saint was on Roblox yesterday, and a fucking thing popped up, and he started laughing and was like ‘mommy look,’ and it was a picture of my cry face,” while the tears flowed. “And it was a game that someone made of Roblox, and it said ‘Kim’s New Sex Tape’ when you clicked on it.”

This legendary “unreleased footage” has been the topic of discussion lately. Wack 100 claims he has the footage but has not seen it. Kardashian has threatened to take legal action and, on the show stated, “I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the fucking ground.”

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty