Drip For Sale: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Selling Her Yeezy Kicks

It appears that Kim Kardashian is trying to rid her personal space of all things Kanye West, and that includes her shoes.

According to Page Six, the soon-to-be-former Mrs. West posted two pairs of black mesh mule-style Yeezy sandals in size 37 (or a US size 6 to 6.5), on her Kardashian Kloset website over the weekend, listing the used shoes for $375 and $350.

While it’s clear that the move is a further attempt to solidify her single status following her win in court earlier this month after a judge granted her request to be declared legally single— social media users were quick to call out her attempt to cash in on shoes she surely received for free from her ex.

“Not Kim out here selling her Yeezy sandals I can’t lmao,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“Nobody wants to work these days, just sell the clothes you were gifted!” Another user wrote, referencing Kim’s tone-deaf comments during her recent interview with Variety in which she declared the best advice for women in business is to “get your f**king ass up and work.”

“I have the best advice for women in business,” during an interview with Variety. “Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she bluntly shared.

After facing backlash, the shoes have since been removed but that isn’t stopping Kim K. from staying in the headlines regarding her relationships after a recent snafu caused by boyfriend Pete Davidson’s mom.

Over the weekend, the couple, who has been linked together since October, was seen locking lips in his car after he picked her up from the airport leading to fans not only gushing over the whirlwind romance but also forming opinions on if the two will be following the steps of her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and attempt to conceive a child.

“She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year,” one fan wrote.

In a since-deleted comment, Pete Davidsons’s mom, Amy jumped in the conversation to respond to this fan’s guess, writing: “Yayyyy!”–causing speculation whether or not Kim might actually already be pregnant with the comedian’s baby.

Though she has since gotten rid of the message, fans on Reddit had taken a screenshot and re-shared it, with the original reposter captioning the post: “And I oop….Pete’s mum said she’s ready for the grand babies!”

Fans’ pregnancy speculation comes fresh off the heels of the SKIMS founder being dragged for her latest Kanye-less inspired outfit that many stated looked like an “adult baby swaddle.”

Earlier this week, during an appearance in New York, Kim stepped out in an all-black dress and pointy-toed shoes. The tight dress included fabric that was completely wrapped around her arms and hugged her hips and legs, while Kim completed the look with a thick gold necklace and black sunglasses.

Although Kardashian has yet to confirm or deny fan speculation, it’s evident her relationship with Davidson is getting even more serious after she recently referred to the relationship as “cute” on “The Ellen Show,” where she also revealed that he got her named branded onto his chest with a hot iron.