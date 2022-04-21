Rapper Pooh Shiesty Catches 63 Month Prison Bid After Guilty Plea

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Pooh Sheisty is taking an extended, involuntary vacation. After pleading to guilty to gun charge in lieu of going to trial, the Memphis rapper received a 63-month prison sentence.

The kicker is that Pooh was looking at more than the 5 years he agreed to.

Reports TMZ:

Pooh, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, was facing more than 8 years in prison, if prosecutors got their way — but his attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ … the government’s calculations were off. Cohen says they asked for no more than 63 months, which is exactly what the judge gave him. Pooh was busted for an October 2020 shootout involving himself and several other men. The incident went down in a Miami-area condo parking lot … and it left 2 men injured. Reportedly, there is surveillance footage in which Pooh was spotted in the middle of the incident, holding an assault rifle. So yeah, the jig was up. Pooh plead guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

With good behavior, expect Pooh to be out sooner than later.