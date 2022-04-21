Thanks To Jerry Seinfeld, Wale’s ‘More About Nothing’ Mixtape Is Coming To Streaming Services

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Wale fans, if you have been hoping More About Nothing would find its way on streaming services, we have some good news for you.

Regarded as one of Wale’s more popular mixtapes, More About Nothing will be landing on streaming services, the rapper revealed, and it’s all thanks to Wale’s buddy, Jerry Seinfeld. The rapper shared the good news in a video announcement on Twitter. It broke down his feelings about the project, which was inspired by the comedy sitcom and featured several episodes while explaining how his friendship with the comedian started.

In a follow-up tweet shared on Wednesday (Apr.20), he noted that Seinfield went out of his way to clear the material featured on the mixtape, “Thank Jerry Seinfeld. That guy made all the calls to clear so much stuff ..#moreaboutnothing is otw.”

Wale and Jerry Seinfeld would come together in the studio for Wale’s fourth project, The Album About Nothing, which features commentary from the actor/comedian plus clips from the show. Wale shared a video of his time in the studio with Seinfeld detailing working on the album’s lead song, “The Matrimony,” featuring Usher.

Wale and Seinfeld’s unique friendship landed them on the cover of Complex in 2014, where the two broke down the history of their relationship. Per the announcement video, More About Nothing will arrive on digital service providers on 4/29/22.

Photo: Terry Wyatt / Getty