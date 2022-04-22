Prepare For Battle: Red Bull Culture Clash Returns To Brooklyn & Los Angeles

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Borrowing the elements of competition from the Jamaican soundclash realm, Red Bull Culture Clash will make its return to the masses just in time for the summer season. The first Culture clash of the year will pit four distinct music crews against one another in Brooklyn, with the following event taking place in Los Angeles.

On May 19, the planet of Brooklyn will play host to the finest Red Bull Culture Clash of the year at Warsaw, highlighting the sights and sounds of New York City along with the sounds of hyper-pop, techno, and Hip-Hop.

The four crews battling for glory are listed below:

CLUB CRINGE featuring:

DJ Trick, DJ F*ck, Mother Cell, and Angel Money

Club Cringe is a label that works in extremes. Since its start in 2019, they’ve moved at a lightning pace through the underground of New York and beyond, gaining an international cult following in the process. Following their Second Life party series in 2020, the label has released two compilation albums and almost 100 mixes through its Soundcloud series, highlighting artists around the world spanning from bedroom enthusiasts who’ve never laid their hands on cdjs to Berghain headliners.

HALF MOON featuring:

Sounds of Reality, Khalil, DJ Will Gates and DickByAir

Half Moon is a Brooklyn-based new age cultural institution. They reinforce emerging culture around the world through radio, events, editorial and educational workshops. Since its inception by Surf Allah, Half Moon has aimed to celebrate and amplify the new voices of underground music as well as honor the legendary sounds of the African diaspora in New York City, Los Angeles and around the world.

CORPUS featuring:

Show Me the Body, Noble Spell, Tripp Jones, Yo Chill, Bearcat, Yung Mayne, and Mercenary

CORPUS is a Queens-based music platform and label founded on the values of mutual respect, solidarity, self-defense, and empowerment. CORPUS is made up of a small group of artists and organizers working to empower NYC youth existing in the subcultures that have shaped the city’s history. CORPUS Family is an extension of CORPUS focused on mutual aid, direct action, community programming, and amplifying marginalized voices across NYC. In the summer of 2020 members of CORPUS built CORPUS Studios, based in Blissville, Queens.

On June 24, Red Bull Culture Clash will hold it down in Los Angeles with a focus on LatinX music and culture. Details are forthcoming in the next few weeks.

For tickets to attend Red Bull Culture Clash in Brooklyn, N.Y., click here.

The last time this event was held stateside was in Atlanta. Don’t miss this one!

—

Photo: Red Bull/Red Bull Content Pooll