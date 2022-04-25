Rick Ross Adds A Camouflaged Tank To His Fleet Of Vehicles [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross continues to treat himself. He recently added a camouflaged tank to his already impressive fleet of vehicles at his Promise Land estates.

As per Complex the self-proclaimed biggest boss is clearly on another level when it comes to the automobile owners in the Hip-Hop industry. On Thursday, April 21 he revealed that he purchased a very special vehicle; and by the looks of the footage, it seems to be a one of one. The military ride features a BAPE like camouflage throughout the body and even the rims. Inside Rozay kept things very geechy with custom Louis Vuitton leather on the seats. On top we get your traditional cannon which seems to be in working order but that has yet to be confirmed.

Needless to say the “911” rapper was hyped to see this new addition arrive. He shared his enthusiasm via his Instagram account. “CAR SHOW 30 DAYS AWAY! @rickrosscarshow www.RICKROSSCARSHOW.com 📈📈📈 MY TANK HAS BEEN DELIVERED!!! THE TOYS BEGINNING TO ARRIVE!!!” he wrote. As his caption alludes to the tank will most likely be featured at his upcoming inaugural Rick Ross Car & Bike Show. The press release speaks to the vibes all guests can expect. “This year, Rick Ross will host his first annual Car and Bike Show at the Legendary Promise Land. There will be music, food, fun, and the best celebrity cars and bikes.”

You can find out more information on the festivities here.

