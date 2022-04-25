Kelis “Feed Them,” Klypso ft. Snoop Dogg & War “Low Rider” & More | Daily Visuals 4.25.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Kelis do her thing on the music front but today the OG songstress returns with some more food-themed grooves for her fans who’ve been hungry for more.

In her latest visuals to “Feed Them,” Kelis promotes healthy living as she encourages the consumption of fruits, vegetables, and basically anything that grows from the earth and isn’t mass produced in a process center. We expect this song to be played at organic fresh markets and whatnot.

Back on the West Coast, Klypso takes us on a blast to the past as he calls on OG stoners, Cheech and Chong to join him and Snoop Dogg for some Mary Jane love making in the comedic clip to “Low Rider.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Desiigner, Peso Peso, and more.

KELIS – “FEED THEM”

KLYPSO FT. SNOOP DOGG & WAR – “LOW RIDER”

DESIIGNER – “420”

PESO PESO – “PAINLESS”

SADBOY LOKO, KAP G & YBE – “PALM TREES”

BLAC YOUNGSTA – “MONEY”

FAT TREL – “YASMIN STORY”

MONEY MAN – “TRADING PLACES”