Ray-J V.S. Fabolous Fight Footage [Video]

Footage has finally surfaced of the reported fight between Fabolous and Ray-J.

TMZ got their hands on a video that shows an angry Ray-J yelling at Fabolous while 50 Cent watches in the background.

As previously reported Fab claimed the incident was blown out of proportion while Ray-J called a radio station threatening to “touch” Fab again while his “Money Team” waits in Bentleys in the background.

Okay.

The footage is shaky but if you listen closely you can hear 50 yell “What are y’all doing” when it looks like blows are thrown.

Watch Ray-J “touch” Fabolous below.