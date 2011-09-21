B.o.B Pays Bar After Walking Out On $1,060 Tab

B.o.B. Pays $1,060 Bar Tab After Walking Out

Finally, the world can start turning again since B.o.B. has paid a $1,060 bar tab that the Atlanta rapper walked out on this past Saturday.

Reports state that Bobby Ray and his entourage ordered three bottles of $300 Grey Goose Vodka and received a complimentary bottle of champagne Level at the B Bar in Ithaca, New York, but walked out of the NY bar without paying the bill, which would have included $160 in gratuity.

According to the Cornell Daily Sun, waiter Anthony Vipond chased B.o.B. and into the streets where the rapper’s manager allegedly said, “We’re doing you a favor for not charging you … When we go to clubs, we get paid to come.”

“This is Ithaca, this is a different town. Things get handled a little differently here,” Vipond allegedly said in response.

Bar owner Brad Weiss said following he incident on Saturday, “We decided letting it go was more prudent than calling the authorities or pursuing a possibly costly legal battle. Next time we will be more cautious about managing the expectations of our celebrity guests.”

B.o.B.’s manager Brian Richardson has since settled the tab with Level B Bar, offering the business $2,000 instead of $1,060 that was owed. “I just want to make it right by Level B, and I want the people of Cornell to know that we’re a class act,” Richardson said. “They were really apologetic,” Weiss said. “High marks to these guys.”

Glad to know Bobby Ray isn’t going around stiffing clubs. Now we all can sleep better at night.

B.o.B.’s new album is due out in 2012.