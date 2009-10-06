Jim Jones Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Jay-Z’s Cousin

Dipset honcho Jim Jones plead guilt to assaulting Ne-Yo’s road manger and Jay-Z’s “cousin” Jayvon Smith. The assault happened last year at The Louis Vuitton store in New York City on December 22. Tension between Jay-Z’s camp and Jones’ crew had been boiling for years when the two sides coincidentally met up at The Louis store. Jayvon is the brother to Jay-Z’s right hand man Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith.

Ty Ty is also the man accused of pepper spraying R. Kelly after Kelly flaked during “The Best Of Both Worlds Tour” in 2004 claiming that some fictitious character was pointing guns at him during a show in Madison Square Garden. The B.S. claims eventually led to Kelly being kicked off the tour which resumed with Mary J. Blige and several other acts.

Jimmy entered his plea to the misdemeanor charge on Monday and was sentenced to time served. Jones served several hours in January after turning himself in for the assault. The Harlem MC plead guilty in order to avoid probation and tour restrictions from the possible punishment.

In related Jim Jones news, his collaborative effort with Harlem party MC Webstar, The Rooftop, drops tomorrow on E1 (Koch.)