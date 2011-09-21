‘Watch The Throne’ Goes Platinum

Watch The Throne Is Platinum

Congratulations to Jay-Z and Kanye West, collectively known as The Throne, who’s collaborative album, Watch The Throne is officially platinum.

After nearly reaching gold in it’s August 8th opening week, Watch The Throne has reached a million albums sold in just over a month.

That makes 12 platinum plaques for Hov and six platinum albums for Kanye.

Once again congratulations to the two rap stars for releasing a dope album and reaping the benefits.

The duo’s Watch The Throne tour kicks off in Atlanta on Friday October 28th.