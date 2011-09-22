Big Boi, Killer Mike Protest Troy Davis Death Penalty [Photos + Video]

Big Boi, Killer Mike Protest Troy Davis Execution

Although protests did not prevent the execution of Troy Davis on Wednesday night, rappers Big Boi and Killer Mike were two of the thousands of protesters that rallied outside the Georgia State Capital and marched to the jail in Jackson, County Georgia where the execution took place.

Reverend Al Sharpton was also among the many supporters that took a stand for justice.

More pictures from the protest, along with video of Big Boi documenting last night’s scene are posted on the next pages (via Straight From The A).

