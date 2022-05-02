Pusha T Celebrates ‘Billboard’ Top Slot, New Tour On Deck

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Pusha T is again at the head of the pack as his latest album debuts at the top of the Billboard charts, and he’s riding that wave by announcing a new tour.

The “Nosetalgia” rapper has been at the forefront of buzz in the rap game since the release of his latest album, It’s Almost Dry last week. The album, produced entirely by both Pharrell Williams and Ye aka Kanye West, debuted on the Billboard 200 Chart at number one on Sunday (May 1st). Gaining that top spot on the chart is a first for the multi-platinum rapper, and he expressed his happiness and gratitude via Twitter soon after: “We all can’t be number 1 at the same time, this week it’s mine…Thank you to all.”

It’s Almost Dry also took the top spots on Billboard’s Rap Albums and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts as well. The follow-up to his 2018 smash success DAYTONA even placed #1 on Apple Music in 52 nations and on Spotify Global. Pusha T is capitalizing on this by announcing the It’s Almost Dry Tour, with the first phase kicking off in Seattle, Washington on May 29th. The end date for that phase of the tour will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 23rd. The tour will also feature special guests, and tickets are now available through his website.

The 44-year-old is basking in the accolades that It’s Almost Dry is receiving, taking time out to pay homage to Sean “Diddy” Combs as the REVOLT mogul called the new album “a work of art” through his social media accounts. “Whether approving my albums on the outdoor home speakers at the LA estate to driving the causeways on golf carts thru Miami Beach just listening to a mogul talk. I say all this to let you know, although @pharrell and @kanyewest executive produced #ItsAlmostDry , it is your DNA, your fingerprints, and your spirit all over this muthafucka!! Thank you for everything @diddy.”, Pusha T wrote in the caption of his post thanking Diddy on Instagram.