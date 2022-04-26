Pharrell’s Something In The Water To Take Place In Washington, D.C. Juneteenth Weekend

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Something In The Water, the music festival founded by Pharell Williams and launched in 2019, still remains one of the top events of its sort some three years later. SITW will mark its triumphant return in 2022, this time outside of Skateboard P’s native Virginia, and instead will take place in the Nation’s Capitol.

Pharrell announced the return of Something In The Water on Tuesday (April 26) while sharing that the three-day festival will feature some of the biggest and brightest names across a variety of music genres.

Taking place across three stages in the heart of Washington, D.C., Pharrell and Friends, a star-studded affair when it was first rolled out during the first Something In The Water, most certainly stands out.

While the festival itself kicks off on June 17 and runs all the way through Juneteenth, the folks at SITW haven’t announced who will be playing where on the respective three days. Big names abound in the lineup, including the Dave Matthews Band, Jon Batiste, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert, Chloe X Halle, Tyler The Creator, Ozuna, Usher, and many more names soon to be announced. Local Go-Go bands Backyard Band, Rare Essence and Sound of the City will also take to the big stages to display their homegrown sound.

Below is a statement regarding Something In The Water from Pharell below:

“SOMETHING IN THE WATER is a Black solution (LOVE) for a systemic issue, and this year we are taking our celebration to a higher platform – the nation’s Capital during Juneteenth Weekend. We want to show the world that there is SOMETHING IN THE WATER across the whole DMV and I want to continue to bring awareness to the greatness within these communities and invite large corporations to show up for the people. DC has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician. It is the land where Go-Go Music was birthed which has provided so much for our people. Our sponsors continue to go the extra mile to show that SOMETHING IN THE WATER is so much more than a festival. The goodwill we generate is a defining trait of who we are. We will always have the hottest artists, but to pair that energy with these brands showing up for the community is what makes this festival a vehicle for change.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser adds:

If you’re celebrating music, if you’re celebrating Black excellence, if you’re drawing attention to the people who have dedicated their lives to knocking down barriers and uplifting our communities — then there is no better place to do that than in Washington, DC,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “We are proud to be working with Pharrell to bring SOMETHING IN THE WATER to DC for Juneteenth weekend. DC is open and we are ready to celebrate.

It should be noted that SITW is more than just a music festival with Williams and his YELLOW non-profit via its EVEN THE ODDS program angling to launch educational initiatives and activations around the three-day event, just as it was when the festival was held in Virginia Beach, Va.

Tickets go on sale this week on April 30 to the general public via the Something In The Water website at 10 am local time. Fans who purchased previous tickets will be invited to a presale beginning on Wednesday, April 27 at 10 am ET until Thursday, April 28 at 10 pm ET at the Something In The Water website.

Additionally, Virginia residents get dibs on tickets starting on Friday, April 29 at 10 am ET through 5 pm ET. In-person purchases can be made at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach with fees waived.

Visit the Something In The Water website for more.

