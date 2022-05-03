Jack Harlow Responds To NBA Refs Who Didn’t Know Who He Was

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jack Harlow might be coming up in the world, but that doesn’t mean everyone is going to recognize him off the rip.

Recently the “Nail Tech” rapper was spotted court side at the TD Garden in Boston to take in some NBA actions between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks and when he was show on the Jumbotron and introduced to the crowd, the games referees Scott Foster and Ed Malloy had no clue who the hell he was.

In the exchange captured on camera you can clearly see Foster ask “Who’s Jack Harlow?” to which Malloy responded “I have no idea.” After the clip of the two trying to figure out who he was and why he’s famous went viral, Harlow decided to have some fun with it and chime in on his Twitter page. Posting the aforementioned clip on his page, Harlow wrote “Clearly these mfs have never seen Narnia” referencing his resemblance to Mr. Tumnus (James McAvoy) of the 2005 film The Chronicles of Narnia.

Well, we guess Jack Harlow has a ways to go before he’s famous enough to be recognized by older white men who don’t listen to Hip-Hop. Best believe they’d recognize Drake or even Lil Dicky though. Just sayin.’ You’ll get there one day, b. Just keep reaching for those stars.