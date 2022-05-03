Florida Rapper Rod Wave Arrested For Battery By Strangulation

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Florida rapper Rod Wave was arrested over the weekend after police put out a warrant to bring him in. The St. Petersburg native was arrested for battery by strangulation and is currently awaiting charges regarding the matter.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Rod Wave, 23, was arrested during a traffic stop this past Sunday (May 1) in his hometown. The rapper whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green was a passenger in the vehicle that was stopped ahead of Wave getting booked at the Pinellas County Jail.

The arrest warrant originated from Osceola County according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

As the Times adds in its reporting, Wave grew up in the Cromwell Heights section of town, gaining fame as a musician during high school ahead of his hit song “Heart On Ice” landing on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

This still is still developing.

Back in 2020, Wave was arrested after punching a promoter in the wake of a stage collapsing during a performance.

Photo: Getty