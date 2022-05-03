HHW Gaming: Razer’s New Blade 15 Laptop Sounds Like Its Going To A Beast

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Based on the specs, Razer might have just unveiled a beast of a gaming laptop.

Tuesday (May.3), Razer announced its new Blade 15 gaming laptop, and it sounds like one powerful video game-playing machine. What sets this model apart from previous models is that it features an OLED QHD 240Hz display, which is unheard of on a gaming laptop.

Razer boasts the Blade 15’s screen is brighter and has more vivid colors, plus performs at “esports-level speeds.” The screen is also paired with a 12th gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an NVIDIA®️ RTX 3070 Ti laptop graphics card making it the go-to machine for the gamers and creators.

The new OLED screen can also reach 400 nits brightness and include up to 100% DCI-P3 colors giving users crisp, clean picture quality they can enjoy while editing videos, watching movies are playing their favorite video games. Under the hood, there is 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, with an additional M.2 slot for extra space. Like other Razer Blade models, the chassis is built using CNC-milled aluminum featuring laser-cut speaker grills and versatile connectivity with Thunderbolt™ 4, USB-C, USB-A, a full-sized SD card reader, and an HDMI port.

So how much will this cost? Razer says the new Blade 15 will be competitively priced compared to other Blade configurations at $3,499.99. The Razer Blade 15 arrives in Q4 2022, and you can learn more about it by heading to Razer’s website.

Photo: Razer / Razer Blade 15