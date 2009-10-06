NY. Governor Gives Jay-Z Stamp of Approval

Even with the slew of promising acts in the Hip-Hop community, the MTV Hottest MC’s In The Game revealed that, in their opinion, Jay-Z is still the God of the rap game as he ranked in at number 1.

With mixed reviews of his latest entry, The Blueprint III, one thing that is certain is the fact that Hov’s name was in everyone’s mouth whether their input was negative or positive.

With the news of the ranking, New York Governor David Patterson weighed in on Jay having the top spot through an email that was issued to the station.

“Jay-Z is not only an outstanding hip-hop artist, but a dedicated philanthropist as well,” Paterson said in a statement.

Patterson elaborated on how Jigga has left his footprint in more than music as he has continued to promote a positive change for his state.

“Having just attended his September 11th benefit concert in Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago, I can personally attest to his commitment to New York and the impact he has on New Yorkers of all ages. He is most definitely deserving of the top MC of 2009 title.”