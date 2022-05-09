HHW Gaming: ‘The Division 2’ Gets An Extra Life With The Arrival of Season 9 Roadmap

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Remember Tom Clancy’s The Division 2? Well, it’s still here and is getting some much-needed new content.

Ubisoft kicked the week off during a live stream event by announcing The Division 2’s season 9 road map. It seemed like Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 was dying a slow death repeating previous seasons without adding any significant new content after initially supporting the game for years.

During the live stream, Ubisoft promised The Division 2 would be getting more new content and that season 9, dubbed “Hidden Alliance,” would see new targets, new modes, and features and have new people working on the game. Returning is a mode The Division 2 players are already familiar with that will task them with hunting five special members of a select elite unit, this time the True Sons led by Captain Lewis.

There will also be a new eight-player co-op mode called Countdown along with new weapons and new equipment improving feature called “Expertise. Here is a breakdown via Ubisoft:

New Eight-Player Co-op Mode: Countdown is a new and intense co-op mode where up to eight Division agents are sent to a power plant and have 15 minutes to stabilize the plant and prevent a lockdown. The agents, deployed in two teams of four, will start at different locations on the map and must work together to overcome the challenge. The Division will be confronted by some familiar foes and will have to fend them off to secure the plant, then call for extraction before time runs out.

New Feature – Expertise: Starting May 12, the Expertise feature gives players a new way to improve their equipment with upgrades to base values such as damage, armor and skill stats. Players can increase their Expertise by using any item in the game. Using more varied items means increasing their level. Expertise also allows players to increase the base stats of each individual item and reach a new power ceiling.

There will also be new weapons and exotic gear and more rewards for season 9 pass holders.

Season 9, “The Hunted,” launches in The Division 2 on May 12.

You can peep the overview trailer below.