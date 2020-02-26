Ahead of ‘Warlords of New York’ Expansion, ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division 2’ Will Be Free-To-Play

If you have not gotten a chance to experience Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Ubisoft is giving you a chance to get acquainted with its loot shooter for free ahead of its upcoming expansion.

Before Warlords of New York takes us back to The Divison’s roots on March 3, The Division 2 will be free-to-play for a second time starting Thursday, February 27 thru March 2. This will give newbies and those who are still on the fence a chance to experience the sequel before the game gets new life with the expansion. There will be no level cap or play restrictions, plus any progression made during the free weekend will also be carried over to the full game, should players decide to purchase it.

Also, Ubisoft unveiled a new animated short film for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York. The nearly 4-minute short follows former Division Agent Aaron Keener, who went rogue and shows how he enlists his 4 lieutenants to help take control of Lower Manhattan setting his plans in motion.

While we will learn more about Keener’s group of rogue agents, each equipped with their own set of unique skills, the game the short film shares some backstory on them as well. Vivian Conley is a former chemical engineer who has aligned herself with the Cleaners faction, Theo Parnell is a drone engineer and hacker. There is also Javier Kajika, previously a Black Op who is on a quest for revenge and, last but not least, James Dragov, a master of heavy weapons who now leads the Rikers faction.

Ubisoft is definitely going all out for this expansion, we are very excited about the new energy being in injected into the game. You can watch the animated short for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Warlords of New York below.

—

Photo: Ubisoft / Tom Clancy’s The Division 2