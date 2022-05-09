KRS-One “Raw Hip-Hop,” Mack Wilds “Simple Things” & More | Daily Visuals 5.9.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

To many purists, KRS-One is the definition of true Hip-Hop and for three decades and change he’s been dropping gems in his well-crafted bars that not only make your head bop but also make your brain think.

Continuing to do what he does best, the Blast Master comes through with some new visuals to “Raw Hip-Hop” in which KRS-One takes viewers on a tour of the Big Apple that tourists tend to avoid as they don’t wanna see that real ish that many a Hip-Hopper is living on a daily basis.

Mack Wilds meanwhile is looking to make the transition from actor to music artist and in his clip to “Simple Things” finds himself dealing with a jealous girlfriend who’s about to wire his phone to keep tabs on him. He should be familiar with that.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from That Mexican OT, Duke Deuce, and more.

