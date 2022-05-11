The iPod Officially Laid To Rest After Apple Announced It’s Discontinuing iPod Touch

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Apple is finally laying the iPod to rest.

Apple announced it was quietly discontinuing the iPod touch, the last version of its popular portable music player. With this move, the company that Steve Jobs built hammered the final nail in the coffin of the device it first introduced in 2001 that introduced Apple to the digital music era allowing users to store “up to 1,000 CD-quality songs into an ultra-portable, 6.5-ounce design that fits in your pocket.”

The first iteration of the iPod touch was introduced in 2007 and was the first version of the device to closely resemble the iPhone, the last time Apple released an updated model was in 2019.

Apple created the iPod touch for the person who didn’t want to get an iPhone and who had way too much music to store on their smartphones, which were limited in space. The iPod touch offered users all of the benefits of the iPhone like FaceTime, touch screen controls, iMessage, and the ability to enjoy tunes. You couldn’t make phone calls on it. In a statement, Greg Joswiak, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple, said that “the spirit of iPod lives on” through its other devices.

Currently, Apple is still selling the device in six colors and three different storage options on its website, starting at $199. So if you’re looking to get your hands on an iPod touch, you better move fast before Apple sells out.

RIP to iPod, the device that put Apple on the course to become the giant it is and paved the way for the iPhone.

Photo: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty