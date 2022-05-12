Casanova Pleads Guilty To Federal Narcotics & Racketeering Charges, Faces Up To 60 Years In Prison

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In more RICO-related news, Brooklyn rapper Casanova has waved the white flag and pleaded guilty.

Wednesday (May.11), Casanova, real name Caswell Senior pleaded guilty to racketeering and drug charges in connection with the Gorilla Stone Nation Gang, a group connected with the Bloods, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A statement from the Justice Department revealed as part of his plea deal, the “Set Tripping” rapper admitted to “participating in a shooting in Florida on July 5, 2020, a robbery in New York City on August 5, 2018, and conspiring to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.”

Casanova turned himself in to authorities on December 3, 2020, after being indicted on multiple charges. Two previous charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder were dismissed, Pitchfork reports. The Flatbush native’s name came up during Hip-Hop snitch Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony against the Nine Trey Bloods during his 2019 trial.

Before pleading guilty, Casanova has maintained his innocence by writing in an Instagram post:

I’ve been incarcerated for almost one year now, exhausted all remedies and spent a significant amount of money on legal fees to prove my innocence. The charges against me are false, they don’t represent or reflect the person that I am. They are simply using my past criminal history to crucify me in court.

Casanova faces up to 60 years in prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years. He will be sentenced on December 6. This news comes on the heels of Young Thug, Gunna, and many others of his YSL Crew being rounded up in their RICO case.

After completing a raid of his home, authorities have tacked on more charges against Thugger after finding “a number of weapons and drugs.”

It’s a real spooky time to be a Hip-Hop star.

