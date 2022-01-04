Casanova Calls On The “Higher Ups” To Look Into His Case, Maintains Innocence

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s already been a year since Casanova was locked up on a racketeering charge and though he’s maintained his innocence since getting arrested in December of 2020, he still sits in a prison cell awaiting his day in court.

Naturally the system is designed to keep men like Casanova in prison as long as possible while letting Trumpian insurrectionists serve a few days in the bing before getting a slap on the wrist, but Cas has a message for anyone paying attention to his situation: Look! Taking to Instagram to get his case moving, Casanova wrote that “IF ONE OF THE HIGHER UPS REALLY MADE SOMEONE LOOK INTO MY CASE I WOULD BE HOME RIGHT NOW.”

In an effort to reach out to another person in power, Cas again took to his IG stories to posted an old video of himself sitting down with the new Mayor of New York, Eric Adams while he was a free man and wrote “@ericadamsfornyc I’m still the same person from this conversation.” Whether or not Eric Adams actually uses his newfound power to help Casanova get his case moving along remains to be seen though we’re not exactly expecting any movement on that front. Would be nice though.

Casanova’s been locked up since December 2020 when he turned himself in to face charges that include conspiracy to commit racketeering, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and awaits his trial to begin. While waiting for his day in court on the aforementioned charges, Casanova was slapped with attempted murder charges this past November for an incident in Miami that left a man shot outside of Miami’s nightclub, King of Diamonds. Should Cas be convicted of all of the charges he’s facing, he may never see the light of day again.

Hoping for the best for the Brooklyn rapper.