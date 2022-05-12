Bobby Brown Says He Suffered Abuse From Priest As A Boy

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Brown revealed much about his upbringing and rise to fame in a 2017 book detailing his life, and will be the subject of Biography: Bobby Brown via the A&E network. In a teaser for the upcoming program, Brown shared that he was inappropriately touched by a priest when he was a young boy.

The UK Sun obtained an exclusive preview of the upcoming Biography: Bobby Brown episode, sharing that he was sent to be under the care of a priest after the arrest of his mother, who attempted to break up a fight and was said to be beaten by cops.

From the Sun:

He said: “When my mother was arrested I was sent to temporary custody by social services which was supposed to be a religious place. It was not a nice place to be as a child.

“One of the priests tried to molest me.”

Looking upset and uncomfortable, Brown stops himself at first saying, “Wow I didn’t think we was [sic] going to talk about that.”

In the preview clip, Brown shared other harrowing tales of his tough upbringing, including the murder of a close friend that he had the misfortune of witnessing happen right in front of him, and also shared that he struggled with sex addiction.

A&E will debut Biography: Bobby Brown for two nights on Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31 at 8pm ET/PT.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step will make its debut on Tuesday, May 31 at 10pm ET/PT with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT beginning on June 7.

—

Photo: Getty