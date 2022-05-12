Rod Wave Arrest Warrant States That Rapper Allegedly Choked Ex-Girlfriend

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier in the month, St. Petersburg, Fla. rapper Rod Wave was arrested on charges of battery by strangulation, and now more details are emerging regarding the case. Via the arrest warrant, police state that Wave allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend while two children were present inside the residence where the incident occurred.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Rod Wave, born Rodarius Marcell Green, faces a charge of domestic battery by strangulation, which is a felony. The alleged incident took place on April 24, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Cops responded to a call from the alleged victim after she placed two 911 calls stating that Wave came inside the residence and began to menace her physically. The unnamed woman told the authorities that Wave entered the Osceola County home while she was sleeping and allegedly choked her while accusing her of speaking with other men. After the attack, the woman said Wave entered his vehicle and drove away.

Wave returned to the residence and accused the woman of taking his phone while causing damage inside the home, once again driving off, this time without touching the woman again. The woman told investigators that she and Wave dated for four years and have two children together, who were inside their bedrooms when the alleged attack took place.

Wave was arrested a week after the incident on the warrant after a routine traffic stop. The Cromwell Heights native has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is out on $5,000 bail while he awaits an official court date for the matter.

—

Photo: Getty