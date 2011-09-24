Jay-Z To Headline First Barclays Center Concert [Video]

Jay-Z To Headline First Barclays Center Concert In Brooklyn

According to reports, Jay-Z will headline the first concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Jay-Z, who is a minority owner of the New Jersey Nets, is scheduled to make the announcement on Monday at 10 a.m. about the Barclays Center, which will be home to the Brooklyn-bound Nets in 2012.

A press conference will be held outside of Atlantic Terminal, across the street from the Barclays basketball arena, which is still under-construction, to announce Jay-Z’s grand opening performance in September 2012.

In April, Nets officials announced that the Barclays Center would open on Sept. 28, 2012, with a series of concerts and shows, leading up to the Nets inaugural season.

A brief video news report, detailing the Barclays Center announcement is below.