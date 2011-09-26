Jay-Z Announces Barclays Center Concert Series, Talks Brooklyn Nets [Video]

Jay-Z Announces Brooklyn Concert Series At Barclays Center

As we previously reported, Jay-Z announced to plans to perform a series of concerts at the brand new Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York when the arena opens in September 2012.

The Barclays Center will be the home of the Brooklyn-bound Nets, when the NBA franchise relocates from New Jersey in 2012.

According to reports, Hov, who is a minority owner of the Nets, will perform a string of eight concerts to open up the Barclays Center next fall.

“It’s great,” Jay said of the move to Fox 5’s “Good Day New York” this morning. “I have a reason to come to Brooklyn often, which is fantastic for me because this is my foundation.” “I’m going to open the building with a concert — or a couple of concerts, actually,” he said of the Barclays opening. “It’s going to be more than about basketball; it’s an entertainment arena.”

Watch Jay-Z’s interview below, where the rapper/CEO talked about the Brooklyn Nets and the new arena, while dodging questions about Beyonce and the couple’s baby.