Nicki Minaj Headlining Solo Tour



Nicki Minaj Kicking Off Solo Tour



Nicki Minaj is set to kick off her a new solo tour after wrapping up a successful year of shows, magazine covers and new music.

As previously reported, Minaj was spotted getting risqué at the IHeartRadio festival where she donned a fried chicken necklace and did some daring moves with her dancers.

Now fans of the Barbie can expect all that and more now that she’s confirmed that she’ll hit the road again.

Minaj told blogger Perez Hilton that she would headline a tour in early 2012 saying,

No word on who would open for her solo shine.

Would you buy tickets to Nicki Minaj’s solo tour?