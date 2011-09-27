Nicki Minaj Talks Her Alter Ego ‘Roman’, Sophomore Album [Video]

Nicki Minaj Talks “Roman” Alter Ego and Sophomore Album

During this weekend’s iHeartradio Music Festival, Nicki Minaj spoke with Billboard.com about her hit single “Super Bass” and also gave some insight on her upcoming sophomore album.

Minaj revealed that fans can expect to her a lot more of Nicki’s alter ego Roman Zolanski, who has made multiple appearances in rapper’s music and interviews in the past.

“All I can say is Roman will definitely be a humongous part of the follow up to Pink Friday.”

Nicki Minaj didn’t give much more information on her new album but at least we know it’s coming.

Watch here: