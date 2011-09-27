Behind The Scenes Of J. Cole’s ‘The Source’ Photoshoot [Video]

J. Cole Poses For ‘The Source’

On the day that J. Cole’s debut album hits stores, The Source is releasing a behind the scenes look at his feature.

Cole is featured in the mag’s October issue and in it we see him go from business attire to his signature laidback look.

Cole’s spread is also coincidental in the mag’s “Blueprint 10th Anniversary” issue featuring Jay-Z’s iconic cover.

Check out Cole posing for The Source below.