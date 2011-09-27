CLOSE
HomeNews

Behind The Scenes Of J. Cole’s ‘The Source’ Photoshoot [Video]

Leave a comment

J. Cole Poses For ‘The Source’

 

On the day that J. Cole’s debut album hits stores, The Source is releasing a behind the scenes look at his feature.

Cole is featured in the mag’s October issue and in it we see him go from business attire to his signature laidback look.

Cole’s spread is also coincidental in the mag’s “Blueprint 10th Anniversary” issue featuring Jay-Z’s iconic cover.

Check out Cole posing for The Source below.

cole world , Cole World: The Sideline Story , J. Cole Cole World

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
21 items2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Rita Ora Roasted Like Prime Bird After Lip-Synching Goof At Macy”s Thanksgiving Parade #RitaOra
11.22.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close