50 Cent Responds To Fabolous’s Twitter Comments

50 is taking a stand against one of his fellow New York rap alumni that took shots at him earlier this week. As previously reported, Fabolous posted comments about 50’s ThisIs50 Festival, seeming as though he felt slighted for not being asked to perform. He mentioned that the show had him “puzzled” and tweeted saying:

“Its interesting to c 50 Cent unite wit NY artists when he’s 1 of the reasons NY hip hop became so isolated & crumbled…Do u agree NY??”

Now Fifty’s firing back and calling Fab out. He took to his blog and called out the man he thought was his friend:

Reading what Fab said about me on Twitter was disappointing. I have extended myself to Fab personally to allow him to expand himself as an international Touring Artist. I Thought we were Friends but that’s cool.

He even went so far as to quote one of the laws written in his New York Times best-selling book, “The 50th Law”, about the power of using your enemies. Even adding that the law from the book makes him wonder if he’s not the historic prophet, Machiavelli.

Law #2: Never put too much trust in Friends, Learn how to use Enemies Be wary of friends—they will betray you more quickly, for they are easily aroused to envy. They also become spoiled and tyrannical. But hire a former enemy and he will be more loyal than a friend, because he has more to prove. In fact, you have more to fear from friends than from enemies. If you have no enemies, find a way to make them. —50th Law of PAm I 50 Cent or Am I Machiavelli? Dammmm!!!

I’m sure Fabolous, the self proclaimed “Twitter King”, will no doubt have a response.